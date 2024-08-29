Anthropic raises bar for GPT-5 with ‘Artifacts’ feature

Chatbot Claude from Anthropic is currently leading in the battle between various AI assistants. It is overtaking ChatGPT with the addition of the new ‘Artifacts’ feature.

‘Artifacts‘ are immediately available to all Claude users. It provides users with a second window in which users can transform Claude’s output into a visual project. The visual project can take different forms, such as an architecture diagram for developers or a campaign dashboard for marketers.

“Artifacts make conversations with Claude a more creative and collaborative experience,” Anthropic said. Users should not simply take the output of the feature as is but can provide feedback to the AI assistant. This is possible by adjusting the prompt that Claude will take into account in real-time when working out.

The feature can be enabled through the settings in the user profile on Claude.AI.

Press launch ‘Strawberry’

The innovative aspect of ‘Artifacts’ is that it can adjust the output in real-time. This speeds up the process of getting the output right by not requiring the chatbot to generate the entire output again based on a new prompt.

Claude will remain the frontrunner until OpenAI can demonstrate the latest version of the GPT model. That project now goes by the name of “Strawberry,” and according to speculation, it would be an AI model with superintelligence. The project is said to be almost finalized, and pressure from competitor Claude will make delaying the launch irresponsible.

