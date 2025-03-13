Anthropic CEO warns of Chinese spying on AI companies

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm over the risk of large-scale Chinese spying on U.S. AI companies. He urges the U.S. government to act quickly to prevent it.

During a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations event, Amodei stated that U.S. AI developers are an attractive target for spying by other countries. He assumes that his own company, among others, are high on the radar of foreign intelligence agencies and that there have already been successes in obtaining sensitive information.

Other countries would mainly be after specific algorithmic knowledge, sometimes consisting of only a few lines of code. Amodei explicitly mentions China as a country carrying out such spying activities, partly because it is known for large-scale industrial espionage. According to Amodei, the U.S. government must now intervene to prevent spying.

Anthropic’s response

In a response to TechCrunch, Anthropic reveals that it has recently made proposals to the U.S. government on measures to combat spying. The federal government should work more closely with industry to increase the security of AI development, including in cooperation with U.S. and allied intelligence agencies.

Amodei has long warned of the risk of China using AI for authoritarian and military applications. He, therefore, calls for strict export restrictions on AI processors to China. According to him, China’s DeepSeek AI model responded worse than other LLMs to a biological weapons security test.

AI is rapidly replacing traditional jobs

During the event, Amodei made another remarkable statement: the number of jobs disappearing because of AI is rapidly increasing. He sees programmers being increasingly replaced by AI. Currently, 90 percent of code is already generated by AI; in a year, he believes it will be 100 percent.

For now, however, humans will still be needed to design and build applications and solutions, but according to Amodei, AI will eventually take over this role as well. This will eventually apply to many other professions as well. The transition from traditional jobs to AI is irreversible, according to Amodei. While this may sound like science fiction now, the world must seriously prepare for it, he concludes.