Salesforce buys content delivery platform Zoomin

Salesforce is acquiring Israeli content delivery platform provider Zoomin. This gives the CRM and cloud giant access to tech for better processing of unstructured data. This should especially improve the capabilities of the recently announced Agentforce AI agents.

With the acquisition, Salesforce offers the opportunity to drive even better data to its own platforms, applications, and systems. Zoomin is the developer of a content delivery platform that allows companies to process unstructured data more easily. This involves unstructured and technical data that often resides deep in the bowels of companies.

Using Zoomin’s tools, companies can more easily feed this unprocessed data into AI models and systems. These, in turn, deliver more accurate answers to employee search queries.

Integration into Agentforce

Salesforce plans to integrate the acquired Israeli specialist’s technology into its own recently introduced Agentforce platform. This will soon enable Agentforce agents, which are capable of complex reasoning and decision-making, to better understand and use unstructured data for their actions.

The Salesforce Agentforce AI agents should use unstructured data more effectively. At the same time, the integration also provides better automation capabilities for customer service, more accurate sales forecasts, and more effective marketing strategies. Ultimately, the CRM and cloud giant indicates that this should provide Agentforce with necessary insights and actions not previously possible through traditional AI methods.

Salesforce further says it will initially use Zoomin technology to access the unstructured data companies have stored on its Salesforce Data Cloud and Sales Cloud platforms. Later, the functionality will be added to its other cloud platforms.

Another Israeli acquisition

Financial details about Zoomin’s acquisition were not disclosed. The Israeli startup has a likely market value of 450 million dollars (about 402 million euros). Until the acquisition, the company was busy raising an additional 70 million in investment capital. The acquisition should be completed by January 2025.

Zoomin is not the only Israeli company Salesforce has bought. Recently, Salesforce also acquired cloud data backup specialist Own for $1.9 billion. This was Salesforce’s largest acquisition since its purchase of Slack.

