Salesforce raises prices by 6 percent

Salesforce has announced price increases averaging 6 percent. The company says the increases are worthwhile thanks to new AI-driven features, even though Salesforce itself is skeptical about the current capabilities of AI agents.

Prices for Enterprise and Unlimited will increase on August 1 for Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service, and certain Industries Clouds. At the same time, Salesforce is introducing new AI products under the Agentforce name, which will replace the old Einstein products. The Agentforce add-ons are available from $125 per user per month and are an option with the Enterprise and Unlimited editions. These offer unlimited use of GenAI and Agentforce for employees, pre-built templates by role and industry, and access to Salesforce’s complete AI suite.

For companies that want more, there is Agentforce 1 Editions starting at $550 per user per month. This package includes everything from the add-ons plus cloud-specific enhancements, 1 million Flex Credits per organization per year, Data Cloud with 2.5 million Data Services Credits, and the new Slack Enterprise+ plan. Salesforce is also introducing changes to Slack, with Business+ users seeing a price increase from $12.50 to $15 per user per month for “advanced AI capabilities.”

Debatable

The timing of the price increases raises some questions. Salesforce researchers published a study this week that found AI assistants only perform 58 percent of simple tasks correctly. For more complex tasks, this drops to 35 percent. The Register noted that the reactions online have been mostly negative, although Salesforce’s stock price rose.

Slack gets AI upgrade

The chat platform Slack is also undergoing changes. Business+ users will now pay $15 per month instead of $12.50. Salesforce is integrating Slack conversations into its own interface for all customers.

A new Enterprise+ subscription bundles Slack with Agentforce. This package searches messages, customer data, and external apps simultaneously. The company already raised prices by approximately 10 percent last August. At the time, Wall Street approved the strategy, although customers responded critically. So it seems to be a repeat of the same move. Perhaps the acquisition of Informatica will prove its value to Salesforce customers in the long run, keeping price increases manageable.

Listen to our Techzine Talks episode about Salesforce’s acquisition of Informatica: