Windows 11 update causes bootloops and bluescreens

Update KB5043145 fixes several problems, from hiccups within the Edge browser to freezes within Task Manager. However, users are facing new perils at the hands of the update, many of which are a bit worse than what the update fixes.

“After installing this update, some customers have reported that their device restarts multiple times or becomes unresponsive with blue or green screens,” Microsoft said. In some cases, this leads to the BitLocker recovery code being requested.

Microsoft is investigating what is causing the unstable behavior. The problems apply to both Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. The tech giant is asking users for feedback via the Feedback Hub app to reach a solution as soon as possible. Such feedback is often required to pinpoint exactly what kind of user configurations are posing problems.

More common

Similar problems do occur fairly often with Windows 11 updates. For example, KB5041585 led to slower PCs in August. It is possible that KB5043145 will also be withdrawn, as was the case in July with KB5039302.

Updates, of course, often have only positive effects. One such example was Microsoft’s move to reduce Windows 11 advertising to Windows 10 users, who are slowly coming under time pressure to switch rather than Microsoft having to convince them.

