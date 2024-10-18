CM.com introduces AI agents and expects higher profits

CM.com introduced its AI Playground solution this week, allowing customers to develop their own AI applications, particularly agents. The company announced this while presenting its results for the third quarter of this year. Among other things, more profit was recorded in this quarter than in the same period last year.

CM.com is strongly committed to integrating AI and quietly launched the AI Playground environment this week. With this environment, customers can use AI technology themselves, especially the new “AI knowledge assistants” or agents.

According to CEO Jeroen van Glabbeek, the functionality of AI agents will be expanded in the coming years because this type of solution will become increasingly important. After all, AI agents can support CM.com customers and their end customers, independently develop plans and actions, and fully automate their execution.

CM.com not only implements AI technology in its platform to help customers but also applies it on a large scale in its own operations. After collecting the right data and gaining valuable insights, this enables the company to more easily automate tasks using AI, the CEO said in commenting on the quarterly results.

Favorable profit forecast

In the third quarter of this year, CM.com posted revenue of 65.4 million euros, up 3 percent from the same period in 2023. Profit came to 4.7 million euros, a stark contrast to the loss of 800,000 euros in the third quarter of last year. The profit margin also increased in the previous quarter.

The positive results led CM.com to issue a higher profit forecast for the full year 2024. For all of 2024, the company now expects a profit of between 16 and 18 million euros, compared to the previously assumed 14 to 18 million euros.

Developments at CM.com are moving in the right direction. CEO Van Glabbeek was even less optimistic about his company’s prospects two years ago.

