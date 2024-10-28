Google wants to kill adblockers, but Opera is providing life support

Opera continues to support adblockers. This is despite the fact that Chromium, the open-source basis for the browser, is actually trying to end this functionality by Google.

Chromium is switching to the Manifest V3 framework for browser extensions. In addition to performance improvements and stronger security, this switch promises to eliminate some adblockers. For example, uBlock Origin requires 300,000 lines to function, but the hard limit for V3 is only a tenth of that number.

Opera and Brave smell blood

Adblockers have dropped ad revenue considerably. However, their use can be defended in two ways: first, it makes websites more uncluttered, but it also helps block rogue ads. Fake versions of download buttons and phishing through advertising are barred at the front door on behalf of the user by adblockers. However, Google, as the dominant browser player, wants to get rid of them, possibly motivated by the fact that ads are a huge source of revenue for Alphabet (Google’s parent company) at $238 billion by 2023.

Competitors seem to smell blood. After Brave already announced that its own Chromium-based browser will keep a native adblocker, Opera is splitting the source code from Chromium when it comes to Manifest V2 support. This could lead to longer development times per version, especially if Google deliberately tinkers with the codebase to push other browser makers toward Manifest V3. For now, at least, Opera continues to support third-party extensions. In addition, like Brave, it includes a native adblocker.

Limited damage

Although uBlock Origin in its current state will eventually become incompatible with Google Chrome, options for Chrome users to block ads remain. uBlock Origin Lite is among them, while AdBlock, Adblock Plus and AdGuard also survive the move to Manifest V3.

Some compatibility with adblockers will presumably remain necessary for Google’s browser. Indeed, should Chrome abandon the option entirely, a massive (albeit gradual) switch to another browser would be quite obvious. After all, this has happened before: Internet Explorer lost the competition to Mozilla Firefox in 2009, after which Google Chrome took over the lead in 2012.

