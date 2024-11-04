Windows update disrupts logins to Azure Virtual Desktop and Outlook

Windows 10 users may experience problems logging into Azure Virtual Desktop, Teams, and Outlook. The cause is the latest operating system update.

The latest Windows 10 update, version 22H2, is throwing Azure Virtual Desktop into disarray. Users are experiencing problems logging into the system that causes the desktop to shut down for 10 minutes to half an hour.

Logging in is also not smooth on Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft apps. This results in other problems for these applications. For example, it often proves impossible to use the single sign-on feature and the Internet connection drops out during login attempts.

Link to FSLogix

Microsoft says it sees a link between the login problems and the use of the FSLogix tool. “You are more likely to experience this problem if you use FSLogix user profile containers in multiple session environments,” Microsoft states.

The company further reports that the problem appears to be a pairing issue. This occurs between the Azure Active Directory broker and the AppX deployment service on which the apps are running.

In the past, Microsoft’s updates have also tended to break more in the operating system than fix things. In such cases, you have to wait until the company addresses the problem with a new update.

Also read: Windows 11 update causes bootloops and bluescreens