Outlook removes signatures after update, here’s the solution

Users are complaining that the latest version of Microsoft Outlook has deleted their signatures. There is a solution, but it requires uninstalling the app.

To get straight to the point for all affected users: the solution is to uninstall the new Outlook app, after which you can open Outlook (classic) and click on the new version via the switch button.

Widespread problem

Signatures are being removed for all kinds of users. Early adopters of the new Outlook are not immune: they too have sometimes lost their signatures. The problem is therefore not limited to users who have only just (been forced to) switch to the new Outlook.

A frustrated user on Reddit claims that Windows employees prefer the old application but have been forced to switch. As a result, signatures have disappeared from all secondary inboxes. For organizations with partner companies, shared inboxes, and other more complex Outlook environments, the bug could have a long-lasting impact, even though the app remains functional.

More frequent errors

The new Outlook app already has a terrible reputation, but the problem is not new. A few years ago, users also experienced problems with signatures that would not save, as in the web app. This can happen with Outlook (new), Outlook (classic), Outlook 2016, etc. So there seems to be a fundamental problem with linking or saving these signatures, which Microsoft has not solved even with a brand new Microsoft Store version.

