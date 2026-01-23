Microsoft Outlook on iOS freezes due to coding error

Microsoft confirmed a coding error causes Outlook mobile to crash or freeze when launched on iPad devices. The company released a fix, though it may take up to 24 hours to reach users due to Apple’s review process. A temporary workaround is to launch the app in Airplane Mode.

The iOS version 5.2602.0 of Outlook contains a code error that prevents the app from functioning properly on iPads. According to incident report EX1220516, the problem stems from a change meant to refresh rather than restart tabs when feature flags are updated.

“Affected users can launch Outlook mobile while in Airplane Mode and then re-enable Wi-Fi and/or cellular data as a way to circumvent impact while we work towards mitigation,” Microsoft stated.

The fix has already been developed and submitted to the App Store. However, users reported the app became completely unusable after the update, with some finding it would work only once after rebooting before freezing again.

Multiple Outlook issues this week

Microsoft flagged the incident in the Microsoft 365 admin center, a tag typically applied to critical service issues with noticeable user impact. The company has not disclosed how many users are affected.

This week, Microsoft also shared a temporary workaround for users experiencing Outlook freezes after installing the January 2026 security updates on Windows 11, Windows 10, and multiple Windows Server platforms.

Over the weekend, the company released emergency out-of-band updates for Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server to fix credential prompt failures affecting remote connection apps and preventing devices with Secure Launch enabled from shutting down or entering hibernation.

