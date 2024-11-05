WSO2 tries to make AI API management manageable

WSO2 presents the new releases of API Manager and API Platform for Kubernetes (APK). The focus is on managing AI APIs and future-proofing implementations.

While there is a lot of focus on AI, the company does not forget to improve on areas that have been important to developers for a long time. For example, productivity improvements, security, and access control are other issues that the new releases should address. The company believes it is important not to lose sight of such issues as well. “As organizations seek a competitive advantage through innovative digital experiences, they must invest equally in state-of-the-art technologies and in advancing the productivity of their software development teams,” said Christopher Davey, WSO2-VP API management.

AI API management

With the increasing use of AI in enterprise applications and apps, AI API management additions are certainly not redundant. WSO2 sees that enterprises are also facing increasing management challenges with AI API’s. This is because companies are increasingly adding third-party APIs to deploy LLMs in their offerings. A new Egress API Management feature has been added to make management manageable again. Support is provided for popular providers, including OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

There are also improvements for security and access control in the WSO2 API Manager. On the one hand, new security features were introduced to make configurations in different environments more similar. For example, there will be support for configuring separate mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication settings for production and sandbox environments. This ensures that API users can connect to the appropriate security level for a given environment, providing flexibility and meeting various compliance requirements.

On the other hand, the company is betting on secure passwordless authentication. To that end, there will be support for personal access token (PAT).

Kubernetes support

Three new developments are coming for APK. The first is the addition of the WSO2 API Microgateway. This is a decentralized gateway for microservices that runs cloud-native. Developers of microservices architectures get enhanced capabilities for building with gRPC. Finally, there will be new Traffic Filters for HTTP Routes. These are aligned with Kubernetes Gateway API standards.

The new offerings are available immediately.

Also read: Is there a place for ‘private’ APIs?