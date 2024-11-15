Endava partners with low-code platform USoft

IT service provider Endava joins forces with fellow Dutch company USoft. The latter develops a low-code platform for mission-critical applications.

The USoft platform is used worldwide to customize core systems. Alone, it can be of great help to companies, but through the collaboration with Endava, its reach is further expanded. Endava works more closely with customers to provide cloud hosting or targeted security solutions, for example. Compliance and the security of sensitive data are key focus areas when working with clients.

In line with company goals

USoft CEO Hans Canisius explains what the partnership will mean for his company: “By working with Endava, we ensure that our customers get full support in implementing and using our flexible, market-oriented platform. We are therefore proud to join forces with Endava and leverage our combined experience and expertise to help our customers excel in the digital arena.”

COO at Endava Julian Bull clarifies the choice of USoft as a new partner: “USoft’s platform is ideally suited for streamlining complex business operations, and this new partnership aligns seamlessly with our values of adaptability and trust. Not only are we excited to support USoft’s customers, but also to expand the range of services we offer. This will allow us to drive growth and create new opportunities in various markets.”

Low-code advance

We wrote it recently: low-code is now everywhere and used by everyone. Four in five companies see productivity gains from the technology and the same number talk about cost savings thanks to low-code. Interestingly, the implementation of low-code has often been bottom-up, with executives wanting to claim more decisiveness themselves with their IT stack. As regulations and directives like NIS2 and DORA have further strengthened IT requirements for businesses, the desire to be compliant and secure has only increased. Partnerships such as those between Endava and USoft help significantly in this regard to really get low-code out there for everyone to use and benefit from.

