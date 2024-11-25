Microsoft turns off site for licenses and certifications

Microsoft will discontinue its special Get Licensing Ready website on Jan. 1, 2025, for knowledge about and certifications for Microsoft licenses. Instead of dedicated websites, Microsoft plans to deploy AI assistants to provide the necessary information and training.

This Get Licensing Ready website provides users with the most complete information on all Microsoft licenses. This is to get a lay of the land around Microsoft’s complex licensing landscape.

The website also offers over 50 training modules on Microsoft license management and related certifications.

Hard deadline

Meanwhile, a pop-up indicates that the website will end on Jan. 1, 2025, and that certifications through this platform will also end.

Current certifications will remain valid for another year from the date of issuance. Users still have until Dec. 31 to complete training modules and download their certifications.

Microsoft can no longer issue copies of the certificates after Dec. 31. Also, as of Jan. 1, 2025, the Get Licensing email address for support will end.

Deployment of AI assistants

Speaking to The Register, Microsoft says that the website is being discontinued because it wants to introduce new training and interaction opportunities for partners and customers.

This mainly involves AI capabilities being trained through specific AI assistants. In October, the tech giant announced a preview of a “Partner Center AI assistant” offering tailored insights and intelligent recommendations using GenAI.

This allows primarily (channel) partners to get quick answers to their partner-related questions and further optimize their daily workflows.

Answers to licensing-related questions are not yet known, but they do include navigating in and managing Partner Center workspaces, such as account settings, Action Center, benefits, billing, customer management, earnings, incentives, insights, membership information, Marketplace offers, referrals, pricing, and help and support questions.

It is still unknown which AI assistant will be suitable for licensing information and training. However, according to Microsoft, it will be developed now.

