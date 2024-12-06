Investment group considers Visma IPO

If it is up to investor Hg, Visma will go public in 2026. It is estimated that the IPO will raise 19 billion euros. It is further being considered to take the company to the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Hg will have been an investor of Visma for 20 years by 2026, holding 70 percent of the shares. So, if the British investment group pushes for an IPO, the chances of the plan going ahead are real. Visma could list itself on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, but those in Oslo and London are also under consideration.

Striking IPO for Europe

The British investment group allowed Visma to experience serious economic growth. In 2006, Hg took the company off the stock market for $500 million, about 473 million euros. Since this year, the company has been achieving annual revenues of 2.54 billion euros. The IPO would raise 19 billion euros, reports Financial Times. As a result, the IPO immediately will be one of the largest that Europe has seen in recent years.

The company owes its growth to the many acquisitions completed in recent years in the Netherlands, Belgium, and neighboring countries. Meanwhile, the company established itself in 33 countries. Several of these acquisitions can later be reorganized into an independent unit. That happened earlier this year with Visma | Raet from which Peple emerged.

The Belgian company Mobilexpense was recently included in the Visma offering. The company provides automated expense and spend management solutions throughout Europe. As a result of the acquisitions, Visma’s customer base is constantly growing; the Mobilexpense acquisition, for example, brought in 2,000 customers.

Also read: Cyber crisis increasingly a reality: how does Visma prepare for that?