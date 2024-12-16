The Outlook for Windows app for PCs and laptops still seems to be experiencing problems with a ‘0x80049dd3’ error that prevents logging in. This is despite Microsoft indicating that the problem would have been fixed.

On various forums, including Microsoft’s own, complaints are still surfacing about users of the Outlook for Windows desktop app being unable to log in. The error code in question is 0x80049dd3.

These problems started earlier this month, and Microsoft has since indicated via its Feedback Hub that the issue has been resolved. But nothing could be further from the truth, several end users continue to indicate here and there on Microsoft’s forums.

PCs and laptops only

The Outlook problem seems limited to the Outlook for Windows app for PCs and laptops. Mobile versions of Outlook, such as for Android, are not affected and appear to function normally.

When the problem will be fixed for good is still unknown.

Previous login issues

Recently, Windows 10 end users also experienced problems logging into Outlook. These problems occurred after the November 2024 update for Windows 10. For example, it was impossible to use the single sign-on functionality, or the Internet connection dropped out during login attempts.

