Security updates cannot be installed on all Windows 11 24H2 versions

Some Windows 11 versions are unable to receive security updates. This problem, according to Microsoft, occurs in specific versions that were installed via USB or CD.

Those who installed Windows 11 manually recently may run into a security incident in the future. This is because a flaw in the program prevents the operating system from installing security updates.

The affected versions were recently installed via USB or CD and, therefore, contained the most recent updates from October or November. The company reported that these are the updates that were issued on Oct. 8, 2024, or Nov. 12, 2024.

How to solve it?

To get rid of the problem, Microsoft recommends reinstalling Windows. Reinstallation should be done through the version that includes the Dec. 10, 2024 security update.

Operating systems that were installed through Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog Web site are free of these problems.

24H2 full of problems

The problem occurs in version Windows 11 24H2, the largest update Microsoft released for the OS this year. This update has already had several problems in the past. For example, end users were reportedly unable to play audio at full 100 per cent capacity, and a bug caused audio not to work at all.

