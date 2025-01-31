Google quietly launches Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental

Google has taken a subtle approach in launching its next-gen flagship AI model, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental.

Instead of a large-scale announcement, the company unveiled the model via a changelog for its Gemini chatbot app. This writes TechCrunch.

Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is the successor to the Gemini 1.5 Pro model that Google introduced last February. The launch comes when the tech world remains fixated on Chinese AI startup DeepSeek. DeepSeek’s latest models, which are freely available for companies to download and use, match or surpass many leading models from U.S. tech giants and AI companies in terms of performance. This has caused concern in Silicon Valley – and at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Better performance

The company said that Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, available to Gemini Advanced users as of Thursday, is now the most advanced model within Google’s Gemini AI family. It delivers better factual accuracy and stronger performance for programming and math tasks.

Google states that it doesn’t matter if you take on advanced programming challenges, such as generating a specific program from scratch, or solve mathematical problems, such as developing complex statistical models or quantum algorithms. 2.0 Pro Experimental would help users perform even the most complex tasks more easily and accurately in all cases.

Gemini Advanced is part of the paid Google One AI Premium subscription and is also available through the Gemini add-ons for Google Workspace.

Google emphasizes that Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is in an early preview. It may exhibit unexpected behaviours and make errors. Moreover, unlike other Gemini models in the Gemini app, this model does not have access to real-time information and is also not compatible with some of the app’s features.

Google wants user feedback

Google believes in rapid iteration and wants to make the best of Gemini available as soon as possible. That’s why it is giving Gemini Advanced subscribers priority access to the latest AI innovations, as the vendor writes in the changelog. Feedback from users would help them continuously improve the models.

Along with the launch of Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, Google also made the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, announced in December, available in the Gemini app for all users. This will remain the default model of the Gemini app for now.

Also read: Google Gemini provides personalized assistance