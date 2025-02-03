Dutch Afas owners give away 30 percent company

The two families behind Afas are donating 30 percent of their shares to two charitable foundations: Pharus Foundation and Contribute. They established these foundations themselves earlier.

The donation by the Mars and Van der Veldt families to the foundations, which are active in over 30 countries with over 100 projects, entitles these organizations to dividends without something to say in the company. In addition, the Afas Foundation, which employees run, will continue to exist with a growing budget of 10 million euros for 2025.

Afas says it is taking the current step because it wants to be good to employees, customers, partners, suppliers and the world. “Many people are in disadvantaged situations, and the climate is not doing well. There is just a lot to do. We want to take responsibility for that,” said Afas CEO Bas van der Veldt. With ongoing projects, Pharus and Contribute are committed to food supply, education, biodiversity, community strengthening, and healthcare.

Focus on sustainable growth

CFO Arnold Mars emphasizes that Afas continues to grow because all activities are focused on a sustainable future. Afas deliberately chooses organic growth without acquisitions and does not want to acquire itself. This strategy enables the company to focus on long-term goals without pressure from external shareholders.

Earlier this year, Afas announced that it would introduce a four-day work week for all employees, with the terms of employment remaining the same. This is to encourage employees to pay extra attention to themselves, informal care, children, and volunteer work.

