China launches another advanced AI model with Manus

Shortly after DeepSeek took the world by storm with its low-cost alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, another Chinese startup is causing a stir with the launch of what is being presented as one of the most advanced autonomous AI systems to date.

Called Manus AI, this system is being hailed as an advanced AI that bridges thoughts and actions, according to SiliconAngle. This is by processing information and independently delivering complete results for its users. The Monica company developed Manus AI. The launch was on March 6 and has already received much attention worldwide. According to its creators, it outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch model on the GAIA benchmark.

Making decisions independently

Whereas AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini require human input to perform tasks, according to its developers, Manus can make decisions independently and complete various tasks without constant instructions from the user.

For example, if a user asks Manus to find him or her an apartment, Manus searches not only real estate listings but also factors such as crime rates, weather conditions, and travel times to provide more targeted advice.

Manus does not work with one specific AI model but with multiple sub-agents specializing in different areas. This enables the system to effortlessly perform complex, multi-step processes. In addition, Manus works asynchronously. This means that it performs tasks in the background and alerts the user only when the result is ready.

Fear of overly autonomous AI systems

The media are full of reports about how Manus is revolutionizing and represents a step toward fully autonomous AI systems that can operate without human supervision. This opens up exciting possibilities but also fuels fears that AI could replace human workers and possibly take on too much responsibility.

In a laudatory report, Forbes states that Manus promises to change everything by overturning the notion that the U.S. is the undisputed leader in AI development. According to the article, Manus proves that China has not only caught up with the U.S., but possibly surpassed it in the race to fully autonomous AI systems.

There is no doubt that Manus has interesting real-world applications. For example, Manus can independently analyze resumes, compare labor market trends and select the most suitable candidates from a pool of applicants, including a detailed report on each one.

Quickly design and launch websites

According to its developers, Manus can also be used for software development. The system can generate a website from scratch in a short period of time, immediately place it online once the design is complete, and resolve any technical issues with hosting and other matters.

Such capabilities suggest that Manus may pose a real threat to human workers, as it not only makes tasks more efficient but may actually replace some functions. This raises ethical and regulatory questions.

For example, a major concern is who is responsible for a costly mistake made by an autonomous AI system that causes a company to lose millions. At present, regulators do not seem well prepared for the arrival of fully autonomous AI agents.

Manus available to small group of users

At the same time, Manus may not quite live up to the high expectations. For now, the AI agent is only available to a select group of beta testers, and access is only by invitation.

The creators of Manus say they are still working on scaling the system and fixing user-reported problems. But according to various reports, they still have their hands full with that. Among other things, users report error messages, endless loops, factual inaccuracies and a lack of source attribution.

Kyle Wiggers of TechCrunch, who had early access, also reported that Manus had trouble with seemingly simple tasks such as ordering a sandwich, booking a hotel room or developing a Naruto-inspired fighting game.

Yet others, on the contrary, are deeply impressed with Manus. Undeniably, the AI agent took the Internet by storm this weekend, with countless amazed reactions from users.

Whether the developers can fix the initial teething problems remains to be seen. But either way, the arrival of Manus puts further pressure on the dominance of the big Silicon Valley tech companies in the race to control AI.