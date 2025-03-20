Oracle introduces AI Agent Studio for Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle has announced AI Agent Studio for Fusion Cloud Applications. This will allow customers and partners to easily build, manage, and incorporate AI agents into their larger ecosystem.

The new AI Agent Studio is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and is available to all customers. Oracle does not charge extra for it. Oracle wants to use this tool to respond to the growing need for AI agents within business applications. This should enable organizations to automate complex business processes.

Flexibility for customers and partners

Oracle sees AI agents as the next phase in the evolution of business applications. However, organizations also want flexibility in adding functionality that meets their unique and specific needs. AI Agent Studio makes this possible.

The AI Agent Studio builds on the more than 50 AI agents that Oracle has already introduced in its Fusion Cloud Applications. This allows customers and partners to develop their own AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Oracle Fusion Applications and work with third-party agents to complete complex processes.

Extensive functionality

Oracle AI Agent Studio contains various components that simplify the development and management of AI agents. We have listed them briefly below.

The Agent template libraries enable users to create own AI agents using existing templates and prompts in natural language. These templates support various business scenarios, such as opportunity-to-quote, returns processing or planning duties.

Agent team orchestration allows users to set up multiple agents to work with people on complex tasks. For more control, checkpoints and approvals can be added to multi-step processes.

The Agent extensibility function allows customization of the more than 50 AI agents already in Oracle Fusion Applications. This can be done by adding documents, tools, prompts, or APIs that specifically address certain industries or organizational needs.

Choice of different LLM’s

An important aspect of AI Agent Studio is the option to use different Large Language Models (LLMs). Users can choose from models that have been optimized for Oracle Fusion Applications, such as Llama and Cohere. It is possible to add external branch-specific LLMs for specialized applications.

AI Agent Studio’s built-in integration with Fusion allows users to build enterprise-ready agents quickly. This is possible by providing direct access to Oracle Fusion Applications APIs, knowledge bases and specific tools that do not require complex modifications.

Security and validation

Oracle has also paid attention to the security and reliability of the AI agents. The so-called trust and security framework ensures that users can build and implement agents that operate within secure frameworks. The agents within the AI Agent Studio always use the most up-to-date security that Oracle offers within Fusion Applications. In addition, Oracle offers validation and testing tools that users can use to verify and monitor AI outputs’ reliability, repeatability, explainability, security and performance.

The introduction of AI Agent Studio fits within Oracle’s broader strategy to add GenAI functionality to its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. This new tool allows organizations that use Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to automate further and optimize their business processes. They must already be ready for this, however. We spoke to Arcadis last year, and they said they were looking forward to the AI additions. Oracle AI Agent Studio is in line with the trend of AI agents gaining more and more ground in enterprise environments, as Webex and Celonis have also recently shown.