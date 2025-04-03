Google’s NotebookLM can now search for sources itself

Google’s AI note-taking tool NotebookLM can now search the internet for sources itself. With the ‘Discover’ function, users no longer have to manually upload documents or YouTube links, but can simply describe a topic they want to know more about. The new feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available to all users within about a week.

Until now, users had to provide information sources themselves, but with the new Discover button, the tool can now search for relevant online sources based on a simple description. According to Google, NotebookLM searches “hundreds of potential web sources in just a few seconds”. After analyzing the most relevant options, the tool presents a list of up to ten recommendations, each with a short summary explaining its relevance to the subject searched. Users can then choose which sources they want to use within NotebookLM.

The selected sources are saved in NotebookLM, so that users can read them directly and use them as references for quotes, notes and questions.

Available in multiple places

According to Google, the Discover function is the first of several Gemini-powered NotebookLM features that are in development. The goal is to make it easier for users to find relevant information sources. For example, NotebookLM Plus was already released for Gemini and Google Workspace.

The new function also expands the possibilities of NotebookLM. Users can use the imported sources for other functions within the tool, such as FAQs, briefing documents and podcast-like audio overviews that AI hosts use to discuss a topic.

The “I’m Feeling Curious” button has also been added with the latest update. This allows NotebookLM to generate sources on a completely random topic, which can help users discover new interests or broaden their knowledge. The rollout of the Discover feature began on Wednesday and, according to Google, will take about a week before all NotebookLM users have access to it.