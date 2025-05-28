OpenAI is developing a feature that will enable users to sign in to external apps using their ChatGPT account. The company is currently gauging developer interest in this service, according to a web page published on Tuesday.

With 600 million monthly active users, OpenAI wants to expand beyond AI chatbots. A “Sign in with ChatGPT” feature would put the company in direct competition with Apple, Google, and Microsoft, all of which offer similar login services.

Organizations of all sizes are welcome

OpenAI seems to have a broad target audience in mind. The developer form asks about companies with fewer than 1,000 weekly users, as well as those with more than 100 million users per week. It also inquires about how developers utilize AI features and whether they are customers of the OpenAI API.

Earlier this month, OpenAI launched a preview of the feature for developers in Codex CLI, the company’s open source AI tool. Users could link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to API accounts. Plus users received $5 in API credit, Pro users $50.

Expansion of the platform

The move aligns with OpenAI’s ambition to expand ChatGPT into other areas, such as online shopping, social media, and personal devices. CEO Sam Altman announced in 2023 that the company would be exploring a “sign in with OpenAI” feature in 2024. Now, in 2025, OpenAI seems to be getting serious about those plans.

The development follows a broader trend in which tech companies are expanding their platforms. Existing providers of generic login functionality have recently transitioned to Passkeys, which are both more secure and more user-friendly.

Availability of “Sign in with ChatGPT”

OpenAI has not yet announced when the login feature will be available to all users. It is also unclear how many companies have signed up. ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most widely used applications in the world, giving it a solid foundation for offering login services.