OpenAI partners with Disney and receives a $1B investment

AI video platform Sora can now generate over 200 Disney characters. However, the deal between The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI goes much further: the company behind Mickey Mouse is also investing $1 billion in OpenAI, a sum of money it desperately needs.

According to the announcement, Disney will also become a major customer of OpenAI, both through ChatGPT and the API service. The partnership brings characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars to OpenAI’s text-to-video platform Sora. Starting in early 2026, users will be able to generate short social videos featuring characters such as Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, and Darth Vader. A selection of these creations will be available on Disney+.

The agreement does not include the voices or faces of real actors. However, users will have access to costumes, vehicles, and iconic environments from the Disney worlds. ChatGPT Images can also generate static images with the same intellectual property in seconds.

Disney as an OpenAI customer

In addition to the licensing deal, Disney will become a major customer of OpenAI’s services. The media company will use the APIs for new products and experiences on Disney+. Disney will also implement ChatGPT for internal business processes.

The $1 billion investment also gives Disney warrants to acquire more shares later. The transaction is still subject to final contracts, board approval, and customary closing conditions. However, it is a much-needed move for OpenAI, as it needs much more money than it currently has to finance its own AI infrastructure project, Stargate. Billions of dollars are lost every quarter despite solid revenue.

Responsible AI use at the core

The two companies emphasize their shared commitment to responsible AI deployment. Disney CEO Robert (Bob) Iger promises that the collaboration will expand Disney’s reach in a “thoughtful and responsible” manner, with respect for the original creators and their work. OpenAI, for its part, states that it monitors AI outputs to avoid undesirable results. Since there will always be users who come up with creative prompts to circumvent guardrails, it’s only a matter of time before such a trick is found.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, calls Disney “the global gold standard for storytelling.” According to him, the deal demonstrates how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society.

Sora’s position in the market

OpenAI announced Sora in February 2024 as a text-to-video model that can generate videos up to one minute long. The model was gradually made available to its global user base. The Disney deal makes OpenAI the company’s first major content licensee.