Google announces new AI features for Gmail: here’s what you can do with them

Gmail is getting a major AI overhaul, and artificial intelligence will play an even bigger role in the email program used by billions of organizations and people worldwide. This will enable a whole new way of emailing, according to the search giant.

Google announced the new features in a blog post, saying Gemini will further transform your inbox into a smart workplace. The new features will first be rolled out to English-speaking Gmail users in the United States, and users in other regions and languages will soon be able to use them as well. Some features are reserved for paid subscribers, while others will be available to all Gmail users.

The AI inbox is a new view of your inbox that gives artificial intelligence a greater role. This allows you to see at a glance which emails are more urgent and therefore need to be dealt with. You also get a handy overview of upcoming events that you shouldn’t forget.

These could include upcoming trips, purchase confirmations, or information about returned items. This can save you a lot of time, because you know exactly what requires your immediate attention and what can wait. Google also says that the current inbox overview will remain available.

The new Proofread feature uses AI to make emails even better. It not only checks grammar but also word choice and conciseness. Where necessary, artificial intelligence can be used to adjust the writing style or sentence structure in an email. This makes it easy to convert passive sentences into their active equivalents.

Thanks to AI overviews, AI is used even more effectively during searches in Gmail. Just type in what you are looking for, and Gmail will be searched thoroughly with the help of AI. You will then see an overview with the requested information, allowing you to get started right away. This is useful if you can’t quite remember something, but need specific information about a topic.

New free AI features for Gmail

That’s not all: while the above features are only available to paying members with a Pro or Ultra subscription, there are also features everyone can use. Thanks to Help Me Write, you can quickly start drafting a message with AI, for which you only need a prompt. That feature was introduced some time ago, but is now being rolled out to every Gmail user. In practice, this simply means that you can respond to messages much faster, leaving you more time for other things.

Do you have an email thread with dozens of messages containing all kinds of agreements, but find it difficult to keep track of them all? Then you can now also get started with AI Overviews. As the name suggests, these are summaries created using artificial intelligence. This way, you won’t miss any essential agreements and you’ll know exactly what questions were asked and what the answers were.

For example, you can easily check which company was responsible for the 30th anniversary party of the organization where you work. Thanks to this AI overview, you will not only see the company’s name but also immediately receive emails, for example, with the invoice or the agreements made.

Finally, the Smart Replies feature has been significantly revamped, making automated replies much more personal. Thanks to AI, Gmail adapts them even further to your personal tone and email style. Of course, you can always make manual changes to these automated replies before you actually click send.

Read also: Google denies rumors of large-scale Gmail data leak