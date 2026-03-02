ManageEngine expands Site24x7 with AI agents

ManageEngine is expanding its observability platform Site24x7 with causal intelligence and AI agents. The new features are aimed at reducing incident recovery time and minimizing manual investigation in complex IT environments.

According to the company, this shifts the approach from reactive intervention to more autonomous, self-healing processes. The reason for this is the increasing complexity of modern IT landscapes. Hybrid cloud environments, microservices, and dynamic networks generate large amounts of telemetry and anomaly signals. When a failure occurs, IT teams find it difficult to distinguish relevant signals from noise and to establish connections between events at different layers. This slows down recovery and increases the likelihood of prolonged disruptions.

Srinivasa Raghavan, Director of Product Management at ManageEngine, says Site24x7 attempts to reduce this complexity by combining different analysis techniques. In his explanation, he explains that predictive anomaly detection, event correlation, and insight into service dependencies are used together to show not only where something is going wrong, but also why it is happening and what impact it is having. According to him, the goal is for teams to identify the underlying cause more quickly and thereby significantly reduce the mean time to recovery.

AI agents with a focus on control and governance

An important part of the update is the introduction of Zia Agents within Site24x7. These AI agents analyze observability data and translate findings into concrete recommendations for action. Raghavan emphasizes that governance and control were explicitly considered in this process. He explains that a separate control layer ensures that the use of these agents remains within established frameworks, allowing organizations to experiment with agent-driven workflows with greater confidence without losing control of their environment.

In addition, the platform supports orchestrated recovery actions via Qntrl, a workflow and orchestration platform from Zoho. This allows recovery steps to be recorded in repeatable processes, including approvals and traceability. This should make it possible to apply automation in a controlled manner and on a larger scale.

The new AIOps functionalities are available to users with a Professional or Enterprise subscription to Site24x7. ManageEngine positions the expansion as the next step in reducing operational complexity, although it remains to be seen in practice to what extent organizations will actually switch to more autonomous incident response.