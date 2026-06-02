Workday Build adds Developer Agent and AI security tools

Workday has added three new capabilities to Workday Build, the developer platform for HR and finance AI. With Developer Agent, Agent-Ready Tools, and Agent Passport, developers can build AI agents more quickly that operate securely within the Workday infrastructure.

Workday has announced new capabilities for Workday Build, the platform that enables developers to build custom AI apps and agents that run on Workday. The three new components are Developer Agent, Agent-Ready Tools, and Agent Passport. With these additions, the company aims to bridge the gap between rapid agent development and the strict security and compliance requirements that apply to HR and financial data.

Developer Agent: From Prompt to Production

Developer Agent integrates with the tools developers already use, including Claude Code, Cline, Codex, Cursor, and Google Antigravity. A developer types a request in plain language, such as “build an agent that alerts finance if a department is about to exceed its budget,” after which Developer Agent selects the appropriate Agent-Ready Tools, connects data and services, and retrieves the necessary documentation. Work that used to take days can now be completed in minutes.

“Platforms win when they make the hard thing disappear for the developer,” said Gabe Monroy, CTO of Workday. “Anyone can give an agent speed, the hard part is letting it act on the org chart or ledger and trusting every step – and that’s the part that Workday Build makes disappear.”

Workday Build was introduced in September 2025 as a developer platform for AI solutions on the Workday infrastructure.

Agent-Ready Tools are enterprise connectors built specifically for autonomous agents. Unlike traditional APIs, they provide agents with precise business logic and context, reducing hallucinations and latency. Hundreds of Agent-Ready Tools connect via open standards such as MCP, and agents automatically inherit Workday’s security model, business process controls, and audit trail. For actions outside of Workday, developers can draw from thousands of Pipedream connectors. Workday acquired Pipedream in November 2025, bringing over three thousand out-of-the-box integrations.

Agent Passport closes the loop by validating, prior to go-live, whether an agent meets security and compliance standards through independent verification. Cisco is the first partner to provide certifications for Agent Passport.

Developer Agent and Agent-Ready Tools are available to early access customers via Workday Extend Professional. General availability is scheduled for the second half of 2026. Agent Passport will follow later this year for early access, with general availability by the end of 2026.