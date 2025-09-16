Workday Build: New developer platform for AI solutions

During the Workday Rising 2025 event, Workday launched a new platform for developers: Workday Build. The platform enables customers and partners to develop, share, and scale AI solutions . Although the focus is on people and finance (HR & Finance), the platform can be used for a wide range of purposes.

“The era of one-size-fits-all enterprise software is over,” said Peter Bailis, CTO of Workday. According to him, SaaS no longer consists of system-of-record applications with a fixed feature set. The platforms of the future are completely customized using AI. Workday’s new platform, therefore, marks a shift in which customers are no longer consumers of AI, but use AI to build the technology they need themselves.

Workday Build builds on the AI tools for developers that were announced earlier this year at Workday DevCon 2025. The new platform combines various tools into a single integrated development environment. This allows AI applications and agents to be built or customized.

The new platform consists of several components:

Workday Flowise Agent Builder, a low-code tool that allows developers to design and implement AI agents within Workday. These agents range from simple chatbots to complex workflows that use HR and financial data from the system.

AI tools for developers, a set of integrated tools for building apps and agents, including an AI-based Developer Copilot for increased productivity and an Agent Gateway that is compatible with MCP to communicate with other agents.

Workday Data Cloud, providing access to HR and financial data without the need to copy it, allowing organizations to connect this information to external data platforms for in-depth analysis.

Workday Marketplace, an extensive ecosystem of verified solutions from Workday itself and partners, focused on specific industries and geographic markets.

Developer Community, a global network where developers can learn, earn certifications, and make connections within the Workday ecosystem.

Availability

The Workday Flowise Agent Builder will be available to customers with Workday Extend Professional in the first half of 2026. Workday Data Cloud will first be available to early adopters in the same period, with general availability later in 2026.

The platform is aimed at organizations that want to extend their existing Workday implementations with custom AI functionality without compromising trusted security and governance standards.

