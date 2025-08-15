Workday acquires low-code platform Flowise

Workday has acquired low-code platform Flowise, a company specializing in the development of AI agents. With this move, Workday aims to strengthen its position in the market for AI-driven business solutions.

Flowise enables the creation of both simple chatbots and complex automated workflows and supports the entire AI agent development process, from prototyping to production.

The platform features a visual builder and integrates with various components of the AI ecosystem. This allows developers to create customized applications with greater control and scalability. Flowise is built on an open-source foundation and has quickly gained popularity. The company processes millions of conversations and workflows, has accumulated over 42,000 GitHub stars, and is used in industries such as consulting, finance, healthcare, and customer service.

Expansion of AI strategy

According to Peter Bailis, CTO of Workday, developing reliable and accessible AI agents is a significant technical challenge. By bringing Flowise on board, Workday aims to give customers and partners more opportunities to build and manage their own AI solutions. Henry Heng, CEO and co-founder of Flowise, emphasizes that the open-source community has played a crucial role in the development of the platform and expects the collaboration with Workday to accelerate its growth.

Workday has been using AI for some time, including in Workday Illuminate. This is an AI platform based on a large HR and financial dataset. The platform supports HR staff, recruiters, and financial specialists with AI agents.

Illuminate combines business processes, data, and context into an AI model trained on over 800 billion transactions per year. The model understands why processes are performed, how they work, and how they are linked to individuals and roles.

The AI agents automate tasks such as writing job descriptions, processing expense claims, and drawing up succession plans. They also help optimize processes and give employees 24/7 access to HR and financial information.