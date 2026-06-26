Claude Cowork to get a mobile client

Anthropic is reportedly working on a mobile extension of Claude Cowork, the agent feature that allows long-running AI tasks to be executed autonomously on a computer. New screenshots suggest that users will soon be able to start, monitor, and adjust such processes from their smartphones as well.

Claude Cowork is designed for tasks that take longer than a standard chat conversation. The feature can draft documents, create spreadsheets, analyze files, and compile reports while the user performs other tasks. The AI remains active in the background until a task is completed or additional instructions are needed.

Until now, Cowork was only available via the desktop version of Claude for Windows and macOS. According to BleepingComputer, leaked images of a test version of the mobile app suggest that Anthropic intends to remove this limitation.

Smartphone as a Control Panel

The screenshots show that users can start tasks directly from their phones. It’s also possible to check progress later via the mobile app, a browser, or the desktop client. Notably, Anthropic emphasizes that the tasks continue even when the mobile app is closed.

However, this does not mean that Claude Cowork is moving entirely to smartphones. Everything indicates that the computer running Cowork will remain responsible for the actual processing of the tasks. The mobile app primarily functions as a central control panel that allows users to manage ongoing tasks. The smartphone thus does not become a standalone AI platform, but rather the client through which users can manage a Cowork session running on the desktop.

This approach aligns with Cowork’s current architecture. Unlike Claude Code, which was developed primarily for software development, Cowork focuses on general knowledge-based tasks in which local files and documents play an important role. The AI is granted access only to files that the user explicitly makes available.

Managing Long-Running AI Processes

With mobile support, Anthropic is responding to a broader trend in which AI agents are operating with increasing autonomy. Instead of manually directing every step, users can issue a command and later check how far along the execution has progressed.

Anthropic has not yet officially announced the mobile extension. However, the screenshots that have surfaced make it clear that the functionality is already in development and may become available relatively soon. This would make Claude Cowork easy to manage not only from a desktop but also on the go.