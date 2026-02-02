Anthropic expands Cowork with plug-ins for broader deployment

Anthropic has expanded Cowork with plug-in functionality designed to make the platform more attractive to business users.

This was reported by TechCrunch. Cowork was introduced earlier this month as an agentic tool that builds on the capabilities of Claude Code, but is intended for a much broader audience than just developers. By adding plug-ins, Anthropic aims to improve practical usability.

The plug-ins are designed to automate specific tasks within organizations. Examples include drafting marketing texts, checking legal documents for risks, or preparing answers to customer questions. According to Anthropic, standardizing these tasks allows teams to work more consistently and efficiently.

Users can decide for themselves how Claude should handle processes, which data sources and tools are used, and how crucial workflows are carried out. Teams can also set their own commands so that the way they work better aligns with existing procedures within the organization.

Eleven plug-ins as open source

According to Anthropic, the plug-ins are designed to be adapted to a company’s specific needs. The organization expects companies to develop a variety of applications that align with their internal processes. As an example, Anthropic has released eleven internal plug-ins as open source. This allows users to get started right away. Building and customizing your own variants would also require little technical knowledge.

The functionality already existed within Claude Code, but with the arrival of Cowork, it is now accessible to a larger group of users. By emphasizing a user-friendly interface, Anthropic hopes that even employees without programming knowledge will be able to work with the plug-ins.

Within Anthropic itself, departments such as data analysis and sales are already benefiting from this approach. It gives employees faster insight into customer feedback and enables them to respond more effectively to information spread across different systems.

Anthropic says that the system learns from its use within an organization. As plug-ins are used more frequently, Claude gains a better understanding of the company’s workflows and can suggest further process optimizations. Currently, plug-ins are still stored locally on the user’s computer, but the ability to share them organization-wide is in development.

Cowork is currently in a research phase and is not yet generally available. The plug-ins are currently accessible to all paying users of Claude. It is not yet known when Cowork will be rolled out more widely.