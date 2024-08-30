Atlassian buys AI meeting tool Rewatch

Atlassian is further expanding its portfolio of collaboration and productivity solutions with the acquisition of Rewatch. With it, it will integrate AI-supported video recording of meetings and a post-meeting assistant with proprietary tools, including Loom.

The acquisition of Rewatch, of which no financial details were disclosed, gives Atlassian a platform that will allow it to further expand the functionality of its own portfolio. In particular, this applies to the tool Loom, which was acquired in October 2023 for $975 million (€881 million).

The acquisition of Rewatch and the integration take place immediately. In 90 days, the current service of the AI gathering platform will be discontinued. Rewatch does indicate that data and videos of current customers will remain accessible and that it will help them offload them from the platform.

Technology Rewatch

Rewatch offers an AI-supported platform for recording virtual meetings. In addition, the software offers users the ability to receive summaries of these.

They can also receive summaries of the most important parts of AI-generated meeting notes. Furthermore, the tool also provides an accurate list of action items.

So instead of watching back an online meeting, users can get up to speed faster by reading these summaries directly from their email inbox. Thus, this saves them a lot of time.

Integration into Atlassian Loom

Atlassian plans to integrate Rewatch’s technology into its tool Loom. This tool allows employees within companies to take recordings of their computer screens and share work with colleagues for providing more context.

This should make it easier for them to give direct visual cues, create a better user experience, make code review easy, share feedback, understand what is happening in video, solve problems and, of course, conduct meetings.

The technology is suitable for (online) meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, among others. The Loom AI assistant will eventually be able to automatically participate in these meetings, provide customized notes, extract action items from meetings and assign them to participants, and present this in a searchable transcript of a meeting.

Future plans

At a later stage, Atlassian wants to ensure that Royo AI agents can view the notes and action items to automatically update certain parts of a company’s knowledge database, such as Confluence pages or Jira issues.

