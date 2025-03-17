Zoom AI Companion embraces agentic AI capabilities

Zoom will soon release the AI Companion with enhanced agentic capabilities. This upgrade will allow the technology assistant to perform multiple sequential tasks at the user’s request.

The addition of agentic skills should produce more thoughtful and structured responses. The rollout schedule for these new features varies, with all announced additions becoming available by June at the latest.

At every meeting a summary

The Companion continues to focus heavily on providing meeting notes, building on existing functionality with additional enhancements. Starting in May, the system will generate notes in real-time during virtual meetings. Importantly, this functionality extends beyond virtual environments – in physical meetings, users can simply activate the recorder to have the Companion create conversation summaries.

With agentic AI, the AI Companion will better structure elements like notes and can even handle meeting preparations. Beginning later this month, the AI will be able to prepare agendas for upcoming meetings automatically.

Zoom Tasks launch approaching

Zoom Tasks, previously announced at Zoomtopia (the company’s flagship event), is nearly ready for release. This proactive tool displays overviews and highlights important information for users. For instance, when browsing the meeting calendar, users will automatically receive a summary of the week’s most important meetings.

The tool’s applications are extensive. For example, it can generate task lists for ongoing projects by extracting data from all relevant team chats and meetings.

A new repository

As the AI creates documents on the fly for Zoom users, helping to supplement materials within Zoom’s ecosystem and summarize content from Team Chat or Zoom Phone conversations, the need for storage grows.

To address this, Zoom will launch its own repository starting in May. Following the company’s straightforward naming convention (like Zoom Docs and Zoom Team Chat), the new service will be called Zoom Drive.

The Zoom AI Companion will continue to be included at no additional cost for customers with paid Zoom accounts.

Personalization for a fee

Starting in April, organizations can personalize the AI Companion through AI Studio. This allows companies to refine the assistant’s capabilities and integrate additional company data. This service costs $12 per user per month.

This subscription provides access to Small Language Models (SLMs), which work alongside the external LLMs that Zoom utilizes. Zoom’s trained models are multilingual and optimized for specific tasks.

This image shows an option for personalization. For example, it is possible to add some templates so that AI Companion better reflects what the summary of a meeting should focus on. Source: Zoom