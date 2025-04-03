Lucid brings agile, cloud and process accelerators to platform

Lucid Software wants to transform into a Work Acceleration Platform. To this end, the company is introducing new Agile, Cloud and process optimization accelerators.

Lucid’s shift builds on the existing Visual Collaboration Suite. The accelerators help organizations accelerate work and implement changes more effectively. “Our new solutions go beyond diagrams and whiteboards, enabling teams to accelerate work, improve execution, and drive transformation at scale,” says Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid.

The first accelerator focuses on Agile transformation, which allows organizations to scale up their Agile practices with scenario planning tools and real-time insight reports. The second aims to optimise cloud, simplifying cloud migration and management through shared models and automated updates. The third accelerator supports process improvement by creating a central source for business processes with streamlined approval workflows.

Lucid takes collaboration to the next level with intelligent diagrams and whiteboardsTip:

Acquisition of airfocus strengthens product management

In addition to introducing accelerators, Lucid has announced the acquisition of airfocus, an AI-driven platform for product management and roadmapping. With this acquisition, Lucid strengthens its support for product teams and offers a more comprehensive suite of tools for prioritizing work and streamlining product strategies.

“With airfocus, we’re going even deeper in supporting product teams, ensuring they have an end-to-end solution that brings together unstructured creativity and collaboration, and structured planning and delivery,” says Grow.

Malte Scholz, CEO and co-founder of airfocus, adds, “By joining Lucid, we can accelerate that vision, providing product leaders with an even more powerful and connected solution that bridges ideation, planning, and execution.”

The Agile and Cloud accelerators will be widely available in May, followed by the Process accelerator shortly after. Users of Lucid and airfocus can already take advantage of new integrations that connect strategy and execution in a more seamless and structured way.