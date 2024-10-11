Commvault and Pure Storage collaborate on meeting DORA requirements

Commvault has expanded its partnership with Pure Storage to help financial institutions comply with European DORA laws and regulations. This includes incident protection, detection and recovery, and testing of these procedures.

As of Jan. 1, 2025, financial services companies in the European Union must comply with the new stringent rules of DORA. This law introduces a comprehensive framework to ensure that financial institutions, including global banks, are prepared for unforeseen events and able to recover quickly and effectively.

Companies must report how they have established their cyber resilience, particularly in risk management and operational resilience testing.

Commvault and Pure Storage partnership

Commvault is expanding its partnership with Pure Storage to help customers comply with DORA. They are doing this with an integrated solution between the Commvault Cloud platform and the Pure Storage platform that helps customers address all aspects of DORA, support compliance, and secure all data from outside attacks.

The solution focuses on risk management in three key areas: protection, detection, and incident recovery. Protection functionality is based on zero trust and secures business-critical backups with advanced authentication, data encryption in storage environments, and compliance-related locking mechanisms. In addition, it provides immutability features at various storage tiers for both hardware and software.

These include Pure SafeMode Snapshots and S3 Object Locking within the Pure Storage platform. This provides enhanced recovery capabilities and additional protection against cyber threats.

Detection and incident response

Commvault offers proactive risk scanning, AI-driven anomaly detection, and cyber deception technology to detect cyber threats and anomalous activity better.

These technologies provide an early warning system that allows organizations to coordinate incidents and recover data from clean backups effectively.

The joint solution provides snapshots that meet stringent regulatory requirements for incident response and recovery. Integrating Commvault and Pure Storage’s platforms with Pure SafeMode Snapshots ensures mission-critical systems can be restored quickly after an incident.

Testing via Cleanroom Recovery

Both partners address the testing requirement within DORA with recovery processes that can be continuously tested in a secure, isolated environment. Commvault offers its customers separate on-demand testing environments through its Cleanroom Recovery solution. Customers can also run these test processes in other isolated test environments from Commvault and the Pure Storage platform.

Through these environments, customers can quickly, seamlessly, and securely recover data (cloud) applications and infrastructure configurations to meet operational requirements and data sovereignty rules.

