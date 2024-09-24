HP introduces EliteBook X laptop with 55 TOPS and 2-in-1 AI PCs

During HP Imagine, HP is once again introducing new AI PCs. The first HP EliteBook X stands out the most as the “most powerful next-gen AI business notebook” intended for professionals with high demands.

The promise surrounding the EliteBook X is all about performance. HP developed its own architecture to run the 64 GB of LPDDR5x memory at 8,000 Mbps. This is to run AI workloads optimally. The AMD Ryzen Pro processor on board is a step beyond Intel and Qualcomm’s options thanks to an NPU with 55 TOPS. 40 watts of TDP along with two fans offers enough to combine cool and silent operations with performance, according to HP.

Another aspect that characterizes the EliteBook X is its attention to security. Once again, HP’s promise does not lie: “quantum hack protection” is delivered thanks to HP Wolf Security. Remarkably, security is offloaded to the NPU, just as Trend Micro can do these days with their email security offerings. Although the webcam, for example, is also AI-driven on the EliteBook X, it once again appears that security leverages the NPU the most.

Innovation is also present when it comes to materials. The heatsink is made of at least 50 percent recycled copper, while 20 percent of the screen bezel contains recycled cooking oil (!). The price is still unknown, but will presumably be on the high end of the HP line.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip for freelancers and creatives

Another new product from the HP quiver is the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch, also defined as a “next-gen AI PC.” Evidently, this model is primarily aimed at freelancers and creatives. An ultra-thin, fully foldable form factor is accompanied by a 3K OLED display.

Here HP has opted for the latest generation of Intel chips, namely Core Ultra 200. The promise of 20 hours of battery life is central to this model. Furthermore, sustainability is again of great importance to HP, with 90 percent recycled metal, 50 percent post-consumer plastic and certifications for key climate and energy metrics.

Other innovations

The portfolio of new HP products is broad. For example, new monitors from the HP Series 5 Pro line will appear in November, while a wide range of conferencing solutions from Poly will also appear in the coming months. Z by HP Boost, meanwhile, addresses the GPU shortage by facilitating the sharing of GPU resources. HP workstations and laptops can count as “creation centers” within organizations, even for users who are not around. In effect, it’s an alternative to cloud computing, but built from one’s existing hardware fleet.

