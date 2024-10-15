Lenovo introduces ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 for AI-optimized meeting rooms

Lenovo launches the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, one of the first AI-optimized computing devices designed specifically for video conferencing systems in meeting rooms. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 can handle heavy AI workloads. This results in unmatched performance, intuitive collaboration and increased productivity, all within a secure and easy-to-use solution.

Under the motto “Smarter AI for Everyone,” Lenovo aims to empower organizations and individuals to make the most of AI. As collaboration technology becomes increasingly important, many companies restructure their meeting rooms and work processes. Integrating AI into collaboration tools presents a revolutionary opportunity to connect people better and increase productivity. Lenovo, a global leader in the PC market, is responding by adding more computing power to collaboration solutions.

AI-driven analytics

In the future, end users will benefit from advanced predictive functions that anticipate their needs and suggest relevant actions or resources even before they request them. AI-driven analytics will provide real-time feedback on productivity and team dynamics, leading to better decision-making and a more flexible work environment.

For IT managers, AI-driven collaboration tools offer the opportunity for greater automation, proactive management, and strategic insight. AI can automate more complex maintenance tasks, such as predictive monitoring and security measures, allowing IT teams to focus on innovation rather than routine operations.

Meeting experience

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 combines AI-optimized technology with the performance for an optimal meeting experience, regardless of room size or configuration. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor on the Intel vPro platform, the device handles heavy AI workloads efficiently, with up to 40% lower power consumption than its predecessor. In addition, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 offers flexible configuration and secure collaboration options, supported by Windows 11 IoT, and can easily connect to various devices for a seamless meeting experience.

