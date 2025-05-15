Salesforce introduces flexible pricing strategy for Agentforce AI agents

Salesforce has introduced a new flexible pricing strategy for Agentforce. Due to the increasing demand for AI agents within organizations, Salesforce now wants to give customers more control over their AI investments. With Flex Credits, Flex Agreements, and new Agentforce user licenses, organizations can better scale their AI applications.

More organizations are achieving significant benefits with AI agents. Many organizations are switching from experimentation to production, and digital labor is, therefore, already business as usual in many organizations. To address this, Salesforce is introducing a new pricing strategy for Agentforce, which is Salesforce’s solution for AI agents.

The new pricing strategy consists of three key components. First, Salesforce is introducing Flex Credits. Customers previously paid $2 per conversation, but now they can use a consumption model via Flex Credits. This allows organizations to pay only for the specific actions that Agentforce performs for them.

Each action costs 20 Flex Credits, which is $0.10 per action. Flex Credits are available in bundles of 100,000 credits for $500. Customers can manage their AI spending and allocate it to specific applications via the Salesforce Digital Wallet. This also gives companies detailed insight into their usage and allows them to forecast their credit or budget requirements proactively.

Shifting investments with Flex Agreement

The second component is the Flex Agreement, which allows organizations to shift their investments between human employees and digital workers flexibly. Customers can convert user licenses to Flex Credits and vice versa, depending on their priorities. This flexibility enables companies to adjust their AI investments continuously for optimal growth and efficiency.

Finally, Salesforce is introducing new Agentforce user licenses and add-ons that include Agentforce functionality. These user licenses offer unlimited use of internal AI agents, which can only be used by employees and not by customers. These licenses are available through a monthly subscription model. This allows teams to deploy digital workers without worrying about costs or limits.

According to Elia Wallen, CEO of Engine, the new flexible pricing model makes it possible to use AI agents for much more than just customer service and traditional CRM.

Agentforce development

The new pricing strategy follows months of rapid development around Agentforce. In September 2024, Salesforce launched this platform with sky-high expectations, enabling customers to build their own AI agents easily. Since then, functionality has been expanded with Agentforce 2.0 in December and, more recently, with Agentforce 2dx, which enables agents to take proactive actions.

Availability

Agentforce customers can now start using Flex Credits and the Flex Agreement. The new user licenses for Agentforce for Sales, Service, and Industries will be available in summer 2025. Enterprise Edition customers can also get 100,000 free Flex Credits through Salesforce Foundations.

With the introduction of this new pricing strategy, Salesforce is taking a significant step toward bringing advanced AI agents to more organizations. Even for smaller organizations, $500 for 100,000 credits is very affordable, especially if those credits generate additional revenue or significant cost savings. This sets Salesforce apart from other SaaS solutions, which often opt for unlimited AI usage but use more expensive licensing models.