Samsung 37″ ViewFinity S8 is largest 16:9 4K montior to date

Due to its size, the 37″ screen should excel in productivity, user experience and efficiency. With it, Samsung aims to bring to the market a business monitor that allows users to see information at a glance and make the best use of desk space.

The monitor will be launched during the CES 2025 trade show, where Samsung will also unveil new gaming and entertainment models. With a 99 per cent sRGB color gamut reproducing colors faithfully on the 3,820×2,160 screen, the ViewFinity S8 should deliver accurate colour reproduction and brightness for professionals. The screen is about 34 percent larger than the 2024 ViewFinity 32″ model.

The ViewFinity S8 is designed to promote productivity with built-in KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switching. This allows the monitor to function as a multitasking hub for multiple devices, controlled by a single mouse and keyboard. Accessories such as smartphones and webcams can be connected and charged via a 90W USB-C connector.

Samsung achieved “Ergonomic Workspace Display” certification for this model through TÜV Rheinland testing. This demonstrates that the ViewFinity S8 meets ergonomic requirements for business monitors. In addition, the display has TÜV certification for Intelligent Eye Care, which helps prevent eyestrain by automatically adjusting the color temperature according to ambient lighting. Furthermore, the monitor offers an Eye Saver mode and a flicker-free function to minimize eye strain.

The model, with type number S80UD, will be added to the existing ViewFinity series. At this time, it is not known when the monitor will appear in the Netherlands or at what price.

