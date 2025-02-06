Running Ubuntu on Windows 11 is easier than ever

Ubuntu has launched a new distribution architecture for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This refined approach allows organizations to easily manage the rollout of Ubuntu on Windows 11.

Ubuntu is already a widely used OS in its own right, and it can be run inside Windows 11 in a relatively simple manner. Via WSL, the deployment runs on the Windows desktop as if the Linux distro were an app. Nevertheless, there is full access to all of Ubuntu’s features.

New distribution method

The new tar-based WSL distribution format allows IT administrators to distribute, install and manage Ubuntu WSL instances via tar files. This is a significant improvement over the previous availability through the Microsoft Store, which did not make for easy deployment with all the desired policies in an enterprise environment.

Benefits for enterprises

So a key benefit now is that organizations can now host and manage WSL images themselves, including the necessary policies. This provides more control and flexibility for enterprise environments. The pre-existing support for systemd in WSL will no doubt have been important for this, further enhancing the functionality.

Implementation requires WSL version 2.4.8 or higher. Users can install Ubuntu using the command ‘wsl –install ubuntu’ or by downloading and installing an image using the command ‘wsl –install –from-file ubuntu.tar.wsl’. It is also possible to double-click the .wsl file directly for installation.