HPE launches ProLiant Gen12 servers packed with security and AI features

HPE is introducing eight new ProLiant Gen12 servers, each equipped with Intel Xeon 6 processors. The new generation servers offer stronger security, better support for complex workloads and precise management options for data centers and the edge.

The new ProLiant servers feature HPE’s updated Integrated Lights Out (iLO) 7 technology with a secure enclave, an ASIC processor entirely focused on security. The reasoning behind this iLO naming is the fact that they allow for management of servers even when they are not currently connected to the standard network, but with only an out-of-band management connection. In addition to protection against today’s threats, including attacks on the firmware of the servers themselves, HPE promises that even a future quantum computer will not be able to crack the system. They’re qualified to make such a statement thanks to a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification.

AI-driven operations and energy efficiency

HPE Compute Ops Management, the server maker’s cloud-based platform, has been enhanced with AI functionality for predicting and optimizing energy consumption. A new global map view simplifies management of distributed IT environments. In addition, HPE provides automated onboarding so servers do not require lengthy configuration.

Improvements in this area also focus on sustainability. HPE wants to better identify for customers the estimated environmental impact of each system so that organizations determine their upgrade schedule with as much knowledge as possible. After all, the improved performance of newer servers may actually require faster upgrades, as we recently discussed in a Techzine roundtable:

Improved performance and cooling

The Gen12 servers are optimized for demanding workloads such as AI, data analytics and also for edge computing, HPE says. They offer up to 41 percent better performance per watt compared to older systems. All of the Intel-based rack servers can be equipped with direct liquid cooling for maximum energy efficiency. The difference from air cooling is therefore significant: liquid removes 3,000 times more heat with the same volume. The result with air-cooled systems is that the fans blow harder and harder as the chips work harder.

HPE servers with chips from the Intel Xeon 6 line offer up to 144 cores. The entry-level DL320 offers up to 2 TB of DDR5 memory, while the top model, the DL380a reaches up to 4 TB of DDR5. Consequently, the purposes of all servers differ significantly. Like previous generations, HPE targets different parts of the server market, but with enough agility for connecting multiple GPUs or upgrading them for AI workloads, for example.

Currently, HPE only introduces Intel-based systems, but from the presentation, it appears we just need some patience for an AMD refresh. With its Epyc chips gaining adoption in recent years, it is quite possible that HPE customers are waiting for that.

Availability

Six of the eight new ProLiant Gen12 servers will be available for order beginning in the first quarter of 2025, including the DL320, DL340, DL360, DL380, DL380a and ML350, with the Synergy 480 and ProLiant DL580 Gen12 to follow in the summer of 2025. All servers will be made available through the HPE GreenLake platform.