HPE expands ProLiant Gen12: servers for virtualization, VDI, and containers

HPE introduces two new ProLiant Gen12 servers with 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors. The DL325 and DL345 offer up to 6TB of memory and are designed for virtualization and VDI workloads. In addition, new AI-driven management features are coming via HPE Compute Ops Management.

The servers complement the existing Gen12 portfolio, which was expanded earlier this year with eight Intel Xeon 6-based models. While the Intel servers are primarily focused on AI and data analytics, HPE is now focusing on memory-intensive applications.

Double memory capacity

The new DL325 and DL345 stand out with their memory capacity of up to 6TB. This is double that of the previous generation of HPE servers and should provide sufficient space for virtualization environments and VDI implementations. Both servers are equipped with the latest HPE iLO 7 security technology, which begins protecting against threats immediately upon factory delivery.

The security goes beyond traditional measures. HPE integrates protection against future quantum computing attacks, ensuring servers are prepared for new security challenges. This approach aligns with the growing importance of hardware security in enterprise environments.

AI-driven server monitoring

HPE Compute Ops Management is getting new AI features for server management. The cloud-based platform can now display HPE Active Health System files within the interface. This helps administrators identify the cause of problems faster without having to open support tickets.

The new features also focus on preventing downtime. AI-driven insights combine workflow approvals to prevent major disruptive operations that are often caused by human error. The system provides verification and approval layers before actions are taken.

According to HPE, organizations can spend up to 75 percent less time on server management and experience 4.8 fewer hours of downtime per server per year.

Virtualization alternatives

HPE is making HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software available on the new ProLiant servers. This virtualization solution is designed to offer an alternative to traditional hypervisors, reducing licensing costs by up to 90 percent. The platform supports multi-hypervisor management and reduces vendor lock-in.

In addition, HPE is introducing the ProLiant DL145 Gen11 for Azure Local Integrated System. This compact server is specifically designed for edge environments and can be placed on any desk, wall, or in a cabinet. Its quiet operation enables deployment in retail, financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare environments.

The ProLiant DL325 and DL345 Gen12 servers are available to order today and will be delivered in July. HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software is available immediately, as is the ProLiant DL145 for Azure Local Integrated System.

