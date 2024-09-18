HPE launches ProLiant DL145 Gen11: edge server with AMD Epyc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is releasing the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11. The new server is intended for deployment in hospitals, retail stores, banks and production lines. On board is an AMD Epyc processor with up to 64 Zen 4c cores.

The ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is available in several specifications. The smallest 4th generation Epyc chip contains 8 cores, while the largest variant is equipped with 64 cores and 128 threads. The maximum number of virtual machines is equal to this thread count.

Epyc 8004 is a well-known chip generation. This server chip line was launched by AMD in September 2023 and is known as an efficient option within Epyc. The Zen 4c cores, while slightly more compact than Zen 4, offer an impressive balance between performance and economy.

Within the ProLiant line, HPE mostly alternates between AMD and Intel chips. Still, it is undeniable that vendors such as OVHcloud, Lenovo and others also regularly choose Epyc, a sign of a shifting market in AMD’s favor.

Ideal for the edge

This makes this ProLiant server an obvious choice for edge deployment, where minimal consumption has many advantages. HPE also promises that the new offering gets the job done silently. Through the cloud-native solution Compute Ops Management, IT administrators can control this edge server remotely, eliminating the need for a specialist to travel to a retail branch or hospital location for updates or outages.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145 is ideal for the edge: rugged and compact, with quiet acoustics and energy efficiency, yet equipped with plenty of computing power. It offers high performance both now and in the future as our customers’ needs change,” said Krista Satterthwaite, Senior Vice President & General Manager of HPE Compute. “For businesses with multiple locations, it is also critical to be able to remotely manage servers without needing on-site IT experts. This not only saves time and money, but also helps companies focus on their core business.”

