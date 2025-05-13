Epyc 4005 makes AMD server chips affordable for SMEs

Although Epyc processors are mainly known in data centers, they have also been available in desktop sockets since last year. Following Epyc 4004, the 4005 series is now available as a drop-in upgrade or cleaned-up offering for SMEs with high workload requirements.

Last year, we referred to Epyc 4004 as a server chip disguised as a desktop processor, due to the familiar AM5 form factor of this series. They look exactly the same as Ryzen processors and support the same coolers, but contain unique enterprise features.

However, the difference between Epyc and Ryzen chips lies in their enterprise validation. Where Epyc emphasizes bandwidth, offers a lot of BIOS flexibility, and promises reliability, Ryzen leans more toward peak performance and ease of use for the desktop.

Balance

The 4005 promises to strike the right balance for growing businesses and hosters. Performance, simplicity, and affordability are the most important considerations. The closest competitor is the Intel Xeon 6300P for the 16-core Epyc 4565P from the new series. According to AMD benchmarks in the Phoronix test suite, the result is 83 percent stronger.

There are many ways to run an Epyc 4005 chip. The usual server partners such as Lenovo, Supermicro, and MSI are on board, as well as Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, MiTAC, Newegg, OVHcloud, and Vultr. Supermicro offers compact server solutions in 1U, 2U, or 3U formats. This is the cheapest and most modern way to take advantage of PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, something that is not possible when organizations purchase older generation servers that may have been discarded elsewhere.

Gap in the market

Once again, the advantage of AMD’s modular and agile Zen approach is evident. The architecture is already in its fifth generation and is now on its second socket for consumers (AM5). However, the step to enterprise servers and workstations is a big one, and AMD understands this better than Intel at the moment. Or, as may be the case, Intel does not have the opportunity to build a comparable offering.

The new Epyc 4005 series consists of six options, from the 6-core 4245P to the 16-core 4565P, 4545P, and 4585PX. The prices for the chip alone are below $699, as can be seen in this overview: