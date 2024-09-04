Google makes AOSP source code Android 15 public

Google has released the architecture and source code for Android 15 as part of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This latest version of the mobile OS again features a host of functional updates, app updates, and privacy and security measures.

Google’s AOSP for Android allows developers and OEMs to create their own versions or updates of the mobile operating system. This way, they can ensure that devices operate under the right conditions to keep the Android ecosystem healthy.

According to the accompanying notes to the source code, the newly ‘released Android 15 features a range of new features that give smartphones running on this mobile OS more capabilities.

New features include better text display for character languages such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. To improve accessibility, there is also support for Braille screens.

Furthermore, the ability to adjust brightness has been improved. It is now easier to change the audio volume for different environments. The camera performs better in poor lighting conditions. There are more options to adjust the strength of the camera flash, and there is now support for small cover screens on foldable devices. The ‘Do not disturb’ mode also offers more options.

Functionality for apps

In particular, many improvements have been made to improve app functionality. For example, new apps for making music have more connectivity between virtual instruments, there is now the option to save favorite apps for ‘split screen’ view mode, taskbar pinning to make it easier to switch between apps on large screens and easier tap-to-pay options for NFC apps.

Also included in this category are improvements such as an app archiving option that preserves user data to make space on a device. In addition, there are changes to how apps run in the background for better battery management and performance. There is also a ‘private space’ option to hide sensitive apps.

Privacy and security

For more privacy and security, Android 15 now offers options such as an easy login process with passkeys, apps can detect whether screen recording is taking place, and additional protection against opening unauthorized apps.

Rollout

Android 15 will first be rolled out to the tech giant’s own Pixel smartphones in the coming weeks. In the coming months, selected smartphones, likely the high-end models from Samsung, Honor, IQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi will also get the upgrade to the new Android version.

