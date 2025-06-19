Google’s Android case appeal set to be rejected: €4.1B fine

An advisor to the European Court of Justice has recommended that Google’s appeal against the record fine of 4.1 billion euros be rejected. The case revolves around the abuse of Android’s market position to favor its own services.

The case dates back to 2018, when the European Commission imposed the fine on Google. Initially, it was a record fine of 4.34 billion euros, but this amount was reduced to 4.1 billion euros in 2022. It was still a record amount. The Commission ruled that Google abused its dominant position with Android to favor its own apps through pre-installed software agreements with smartphone manufacturers.

Google was accused of three violations. The company forced manufacturers to install Google Search and Chrome, prohibited the use of unofficial Android versions, and rewarded exclusive deals for its search engine.

Advisor recommends rejection

Juliane Kokott, Advocate General at the European Court of Justice, advised the court on Thursday to reject Google’s appeal. She proposes to uphold the fine, which was reduced in 2022 from €4.34 billion to €4.125 billion by the General Court of the European Union.

Kokott’s opinion is not binding, but judges typically follow four out of five such opinions, as CNBC reports. The Court of Justice is expected to issue a final ruling in the coming months.

Google was not available for comment on Thursday. The company has previously stated that Android “has created more choice for everyone, not less,” and called on the courts to overturn the EU fine.

The proceedings illustrate the lengthy nature of European antitrust proceedings. Six years have passed since the initial allegations were made in 2018, during which time Google has adapted its practices to comply with European rules.