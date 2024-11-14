Microsoft implements a thousand improvements to .NET9

Microsoft has given its developer products major updates. Among others, the new versions of .NET 9 and Visual Studio 2022 17.12 have been released.

The entire Microsoft portfolio for developers seems to have received a big update. The biggest announcement is the final arrival of .NET 9. This latest version of the .NET platform has received more than a thousand improvements, including support for more programming languages, including C#, F#, and Visual Basic .NET programming languages.

In addition, improvements have come to frameworks for web, distributed, Windows and cross-platform desktop and mobile applications. Other improvements in .NET 9 are adjusting the libraries for databases, AI solutions and applications.

According to Microsoft, this should provide a complete overarching platform. For developers, that means they can easily develop and build applications on the platform, possibly integrating AI capabilities.

New version Visual Studio 2022

The new updates to Visual Studio 2022 in version 17.12 offer developers features such as better editor features, new integrations with GitHub Copilot, improved debugging for Blazor WebAssembly applications, and Git tooling updates.

Also of note for Microsoft is the release of .NET Aspire 9, the toolkit for developing distributed applications. This toolkit’s new features include better capabilities for streamlining the development process.Improved components include starting and stopping resources from the dashboard, keeping containers alive between debug sessions, and access to new APIs like WaitFor for better managing resource startup processes.

Furthermore, integrations with OpenAI, Ollama, and Milvus have been announced. Developers can now also more easily access .NET Aspire, improved deployment scenarios with Azure Container Apps have been introduced, and the toolkit now supports Azure Functions.

Also read: Microsoft calls on .NET packages to check with OpenSSF Scorecard