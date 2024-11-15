Akamai makes deployment of cloud-native apps automatic

Akamai recently introduced its Akamai App Platform. With it, developers can fully automatically deploy, manage and scale cloud native applications in a very short time.

With its new App Platform, Akamai wants to help developers deploy, manage and scale up and down highly distributed applications even faster and easier.

To that end, the Akamai App Platform is built on the cloud-native Kubernetes technology Otomi. Akamai acquired this technology earlier this year through the acquisition of Dutch-based Red Kubes.

App Platform functionality

Using readily available and customizable templates, the new application platform ensures that complex issues surrounding Kubernetes clusters can be addressed at scale.

With these templates, the platform automates the entire process of setting up searching, connecting and configuring the right software to run large numbers of Kubernetes containers.

In doing so, the platform’s automation ensures that the entire process of building and distributing applications can be done with a few clicks. This reduces the entire development and deployment process from months to less than an hour. Ultimately, this enables near-instant scalability as the number of production workloads increases.

Components that make up the Akamai App Platform, in addition to instantly rotatable and customizable templates, include a framework that integrates pre-configured upstream open source projects with each other, thereby simplifying the deployment, management and scalability of production workloads, and a self-service environment for development teams.

In addition, Akamai also offers so-called Golden Path templates based on best practices for various market segments and open-source tools for the entire cloud-native ecosystem.

Other problems that the Kubernetes-based platform helps deployment and management teams solve include simplifying operational complexity, standardizing and integrating deployment paths and tools, achieving true portability and integrating advanced security and observability features.

Integration Akamai Connected Cloud

Akamai further indicates that combining the App Platform with the Akamai Connected Cloud environment can provide customers with even more benefits. With this, customers are then even better able to build scalable, distributed and low-agency applications.

Also, according to Akamai, this combination should provide customers with “unparalleled” price-performance improvements for integrated development, delivery and security operations.

Also read: Akamai democratizes AI workloads with Neural Magic