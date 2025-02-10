Oracle makes EU Sovereign Cloud complete with Fusion Apps

Oracle now offers its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite on the EU Sovereign Cloud. As a result, companies can keep their applications and data within EU borders when using Oracle’s public cloud.

Due to both EU and U.S. legislation, European organizations with critical social responsibilities cannot simply entrust their data to U.S. tech companies. Oracle was one of the first to address this concern. Its EU Sovereign Cloud operates entirely separate from the company’s commercial cloud infrastructure, with no network connections to other Oracle cloud environments and a management team based in the EU. This guarantees that sensitive data remains within EU borders. Oracle is now extending access on this platform to all Fusion Cloud Apps.

Fusion Cloud Apps

The Fusion Cloud Applications Suite spans various enterprise applications, including ERP, HCM, and SCM. Most recently, Oracle added more than 50 new GenAI features to this suite, which are also becoming available in the sovereign cloud environment.

Deploying Fusion Applications in the EU Sovereign Cloud greatly simplifies compliance with European regulations. Organizations no longer need complex configurations to ensure their data stays within the EU.

Running Oracle’s AI tooling on-premises can be extremely costly because specialized hardware is required to power GenAI. Now that a sensible and compliant public cloud option is available to organizations in the EU with strict privacy requirements, Oracle’s solutions become much more viable.

‘True’ compliance remains an issue

Like Oracle, the three largest hyperscalers offer EU-specific solutions, yet critics argue these do not provide true certainty. So far, the U.S. government has never tested the law by demanding data from a sovereign cloud. It remains unclear whether AWS, Microsoft, or Google could comply with a CLOUD Act or Data Act request: European employees are bound by EU law and may be prohibited from removing encryption or granting special access.

These concerns are not always top of mind in day-to-day operations. Organizations tend to choose solutions based on features and pricing. While there is merit to the compliance promises from U.S. tech giants, Oracle’s approach is more tangible. Simply put, no U.S. personnel are involved with Oracle’s EU Sovereign Cloud, eliminating many data privacy worries. It may sound somewhat superficial, but these assurances offer peace of mind in the absence of legal challenges.

According to Ashok Patel, Research Manager at IDC, the discussion should extend beyond technical privacy issues. “This [data privacy] trend goes beyond compliance. It’s fundamentally about an organization’s desire to maintain control, ensure security, and build trust in an increasingly AI-driven world. The availability of Oracle’s complete cloud application suite—offering the full range of services, features, and functionality—in a sovereign environment is instrumental to meeting this critical market need in Europe.”

Also read: Oracle and Google Cloud expand Oracle Database@Google Cloud