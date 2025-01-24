JetBrains launches AI agent Junie for programming help

JetBrains announces the launch of its new AI coding agent, Junie. Junie works within the JetBrains IDEs and can perform simple coding tasks or help with more complex tasks in collaboration with the developer.

According to Andrew Zakonov, product lead at JetBrains, Junie is already solving tasks that would otherwise take hours of work. In a blog post, he reports that this is due to the power of JetBrains IDEs, combined with reliable LLMs.

Junie learns the developer’s style

Developers can share prompts with the agent, review the results, and adjust as needed. Over time, Junie learns the context of the code and the developer’s preferences and style. According to Zakonov, this results in better code quality and control over how Junie performs tasks, ensuring reliability.

Junie can also run code and tests and check the project’s status after changes are made to verify that all tests have passed. AI-generated code can be just as flawed as code written by developers. Zakonov explains that Junie speeds up development and raises the bar for code quality.

Junie uses models from OpenAI and Anthropic

According to the SWEBench Verified benchmark, which covers 500 developer tasks, Junie solved 53.6% of the tasks in one attempt. JetBrains indicates that Junie does not run locally because it uses models from OpenAI and Anthropic. There is currently a waiting list for the Early Access program. Initially, Junie will be available in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate and PyCharm Professional, with support for WebStorm next. Currently, Junie is only available for OS X and Linux.

