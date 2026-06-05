Cloudflare acquires Vite developer VoidZero

Cloudflare is acquiring VoidZero, the company behind popular JavaScript tools such as Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, and Oxc. With this acquisition, Cloudflare is not only bringing the technology in-house but also the entire team led by founder Evan You. The parties involved emphasize that the projects will remain open source and vendor-neutral.

In recent years, Vite has grown into one of the most widely used build tools within the JavaScript ecosystem. The project forms the basis for a variety of frameworks, including Vue, Nuxt, SvelteKit, and Astro. According to Cloudflare, the acquisition will not change the open-source approach of these projects.

With this acquisition, Cloudflare strengthens its position within the developer landscape. In recent years, the company has built a comprehensive platform for hosting applications, APIs, and AI services. By bringing the team behind Vite on board, it gains greater influence over a technology that is now deeply embedded in modern web development.

Cloudflare emphasizes that it does not intend to transform Vite into an exclusive part of its own platform. According to the company, applications built with Vite must continue to run on competing infrastructures in the future. That commitment is significant, notes SiliconANGLE. Vite’s neutral stance has contributed to its widespread adoption within the JavaScript community.

AI and development tool

Cloudflare reports that Vite currently handles approximately 129 million weekly downloads. The company’s own Vite plugin is said to now account for nearly 14 million weekly downloads. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince states that developers are delivering more software than ever, while a growing portion of the coding work is being performed by AI.

The acquisition also addresses a challenge VoidZero itself was grappling with. Founder Evan You explained that despite the rapid adoption of its software, the company continued to search for a sustainable revenue model around its open-source projects. VoidZero had previously experimented with a combination of open-source and commercial licenses.

In addition, the company was already working on its own deployment platform, called Void, which was closely integrated with Cloudflare’s infrastructure. According to SiliconANGLE, that collaboration was a key stepping stone toward the eventual acquisition.

The entire VoidZero team will be integrated into Cloudflare’s Emerging Technology and Incubation division. The developers will remain responsible for the roadmap of Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, and Oxc.

Investment in open source

Along with the acquisition, Cloudflare announced the creation of a $1 million fund for the Vite ecosystem. The money is intended for developers and maintainers who contribute to projects related to Vite. Management of the fund will be handled by Vite’s core team.

In addition, Cloudflare plans to base its own developer tools more heavily on Vite. The recently introduced command-line interface ‘cf’ is intended to eventually align closely with the workflows developers are already familiar with from Vite.